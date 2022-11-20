In my view, the disappointing election results can be placed squarely on the shoulders of one body — the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Chairman Lawrence Tabas, Vice Chairwoman Bernadette Comfort and every other person in leadership roles in the state party should have resigned the morning after the election.

I believe that their failure to communicate effectively to primary voters in May allowed Doug Mastriano and groups like FreePA to lie and say that Mastriano had a chance.

Everyone looking in from the outside laughed at us, knowing what was about to come. And those predictions came true Nov. 8, when Mastriano dragged down the entire ticket, sinking the U.S. Senate race and the Republican majority in the state House.

In my view, this is all because of the failures that start at the top with Tabas and Comfort. We need younger, hungrier leadership within the state Republican Party to bounce back and rebuild for 2024 — or we will be a laughingstock of the nation once again.

Joe Szymanski

West Donegal Township