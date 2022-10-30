Most people are not aware of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s lack of productivity and other surrounding details. For example, we have a full-time Legislature whose members may keep their other full-time jobs!

Candidates I choose are those with integrity and credibility, in addition to having the intelligence needed to be in office.

The Republican Party has essentially been running our state government for years, with majorities in the state Senate since 1994 and the state House since 2010. That means the GOP holds all committee chairs. No bill gets passed without the GOP’s “permission” and votes!

It’s the General Assembly that made it possible for Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell to get “fleecinos” and it has expanded gambling in the state ever since.

By the way, the slots legislation was not, in my view, passed with Republican help for “property tax relief” — that bill was to save horse racing. The property tax “reduction” gave the GOP a face-saving opportunity.

The Republican-led General Assembly helped to get medicinal marijuana legalized, even though the Legislature is not the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And there are more and more places to get alcohol in the state. I believe that expanding access to numbing, dumbing, mind-altering drugs when mental health concerns are a major concern is very unwise.

During the pandemic, the Republicans’ concerns were for businesses and and not, in my view, for public health.

Legalizing something harmful never removes the harm. It just changes the legal consequences — usually for those who promote, produce or in other ways profit financially from the legalized substance or activity. This happens with little to no regard for the negative impact on individuals or society.

Dianne M. Berlin

Manheim