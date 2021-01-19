LNP | LancasterOnline published Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide vaccine distribution plan (“State requests patience”) on Jan 8.

But there seemingly is no plan. The article indicated that Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s department “is still working on plans for mass distribution and didn’t provide any details.” Further, Levine wouldn’t provide an exact date for the public plan.

It’s true. I called my family doctor four weeks ago. The response? They had “zero info on vaccine distribution.” So, I called Penn State Health for info. They said they received minimal guidance from Wolf and Levine. Based on my age, I was in phase 1B, but my personal high-risk conditions had not been factored into that grouping yet.

So let’s recap where we are on COVID-19. President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump failed us. Trump started Operation Warp Speed to deliver a vaccine by the end of 2020, which it did.

Biden said federal government under his leadership will improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution, but Trump responded that states should have their own detailed vaccination plans.

Miraculously, a vaccine was available in December. And now we learn that individual states, not the federal government, own responsibility for vaccine distribution.

Given the pandemic’s deadly, elusive nature, I believe each state should own all COVID-19 planning.

In my view, Wolf and Levine are feckless leaders and Biden politicized a deadly pandemic for political gain. I believe that Trump delivered on the most important COVID-19 response.

We need statewide plans yesterday. Lord knows, they’ve had enough time.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township