One can hardly wait until July 24. By that date, Pennsylvania health officials will have done full testing of all residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the commonwealth. Or so said our esteemed state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, in early June.

One can hardly wait to hear the excuses and backtracking as to why the “robust testing” was not completed. The failure of Pennsylvania to implement the detailed reforms and recommendations from the 2016 auditor general’s report on the weaknesses and deficiencies in nursing homes is seemingly the first clue that Pennsylvania officials are unlikely to meet the July 24 deadline.

The second clue is the nonexistent emergency team that was going to parachute in and prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the nursing homes. The third clue is the rigorous “virtual inspections” of conditions in nursing homes since the pandemic began. Can any serious-minded person believe that a virtual tour of a facility is anything but window dressing for a department bereft of real oversight?

The fourth clue as to why Dr. Levine might step to the podium on July 24 to announce a “delay in rigorous testing” is the fact that she initially said the state was testing every resident and every employee in the nursing homes. She made that announcement in mid-May and, when pressed, said the testing should be completed within a month. Then health officials said it would take longer than anticipated and set the July 24 date. Wait for the next baseless excuse.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township