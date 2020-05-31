Good articles in the May 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline regarding tourism. Unfortunately, the one with the headline “Marketing can heal industry’s wounds, promoters say” came up short on the elephant in the room. The biggest beneficiary of tourism dollars — Pennsylvania —doesn’t know it’s in the tourist business and somehow thinks it doesn’t need to promote itself.

Since 2006, no meaningful tourism marketing has been done by the state. Unfortunately, the state saved a dollar by giving up three dollars. It doesn’t add up.

Marketing is simple in its essentials. The state has a big pot of money to attract people to Pennsylvania. The counties have smaller money pots to spend. Finally, the individual attractions have even smaller cash pots to attract customers. If one doesn’t do its part, all suffer lost revenue scalable to their monetary responsibility for marketing.

They say people drive through Pennsylvania to get to other states. Until COVID-19 hit, Pennsylvania was outmarketed by surrounding states by an embarrassing margin, reflected in visitors and revenue. When this pandemic passes, the commonwealth will be left with phenomenal debt. It will not have the luxury of refusing three dollars to save one. Tourism must be marketed by all or the state leaves a lot of money on the table.

State tourism marketing isn’t an expense. It’s an investment with a proven return that can pay for lots of stuff for which there is no money now.

Linn W. Moedinger

West Lampeter Township