For the past few weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has had workers out picking up the trash along the Route 222 corridor. It looks so much better. Thank you, to all the PennDOT workers picking up the trash. For years, PennDOT has had a program in which volunteers pick up the litter along roadways. The expectation is that the private sector — civic groups, clubs, churches, neighborhood organizations and businesses — will provide volunteer labor to perform this task. Obviously, the program has run short of the needed volunteers, as they are busy “filling the gap” elsewhere. So it is good to know that when the private sector fails to provide the needed help, government has our back; after all, that is the purpose of government.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl