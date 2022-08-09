Then-Vice President Mike Pence knew well that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election and that he needed to follow his constitutional duty regarding the certification of the results of that election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence tried to have it both ways, in my view. Had Pence spoken out earlier and more forcefully, the insurrection might not have happened, thus saving the lives and careers of honorable law enforcement officers serving at the U.S. Capitol.

Recently, Congressman Lloyd Smucker acknowledged the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson to the U.S. House select committee to be “very credible” in a telephone town hall (“Smucker: Witness ‘credible.’ ” July 2 LNP | LancasterOnline). But Smucker also suggested that Hutchinson might have been mistaken.

Smucker acknowledged the legitimacy of the mission of the Jan. 6 committee, but attacked it as being partisan. Smucker generally fails to address the Jan. 6 hearings in his social media posts and his newsletters.

Smucker plays both sides, in my view. He supported the Big Lie by voting not to certify the Pennsylvania electors. He now states that he was against the insurrection, yet he sows doubt about the fact-finding of the U.S. House select committee.

I believe that Smucker’s refusal to host open, in-person town hall events reveals his own bias and a profound lack of courage.

We need a person with courage, conviction and values to represent the citizens of the 11th Congressional District. Democratic candidate Bob Hollister is an honorable person who I believe will bring dignity and courage to Congress. I will be voting for Hollister on Nov. 8.

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township