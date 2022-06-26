One of the public hearings of the U.S. House Jan. 6 select committee revealed something unexpected. Although then-President Donald Trump, in desperation, called Vice President Mike Pence a “wimp” and “the P-word,” I’m convinced that the details of the hearing revealed that it’s Trump who was/is the real wimp.

Pence’s top legal aide, Greg Jacob, testified that his faith “really sustained” him during the Jan. 6 crisis. He appropriately referenced Daniel 6 in the Hebrew Bible. (Many Christian and Jewish children learned the story as “Daniel in the Lion’s Den.”)

It became clear that Pence was the one who showed true courage on Jan. 6.

Unlike Al Gore, who showed real courage in accepting defeat in the 2000 presidential election, Trump failed to apply the old lesson “Find in yourself what you criticize in another.”

Or, perhaps clearer still, as the old proverb sort of puts it, “The pot was calling the kettle a wimp.”

John Pinder

Lancaster Township