A plea to evangelical Christians who have supported former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence:

I ask you to prayerfully consider whether, as an evangelical Christian, you should follow the example of Pence during and following the events of Jan. 6, or the example of Trump during and since those events.

I pray that your choice will be consistent with evangelical Christian faith. I believe the principled choice and behavior by Pence in this fraught time for our country is the clear and only choice.

Donald M. Sensenig

Manheim Township