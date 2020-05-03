So the word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Trump administration is that, when out in public, wear a mask!

This is not only to protect yourself, but to protect other persons who might come in contact with you.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and decided he didn’t have to obey this request, because he is asymptomatic and gets tested regularly.

That’s not the point.

Pence was going into a medical facility where everybody has a mask on and can’t get tested frequently, because, according to the rules, you generally have to be symptomatic to be tested.

What happened to “if you talk the talk, walk the walk”? Mr. Pence, lead by example. I guess you skipped a few verses in your Bible on that topic.

I hope you changed your suit or had it fumigated before you left the hospital, because you just potentially exposed everyone with whom you came into contact after walking out the hospital door — people who can’t get tested frequently like you.

This letter is on behalf of all those medical personnel Pence decided to insult on that day.

Janice Brown

Manheim Township