House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Moscow Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are not impartial while coordinating with the defendant, President Donald Trump. The other Vladimir Putin puppets involved with the cover-up are Attorney General Bill Barr, and Reps. Doug Collins, Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, to name a few, and seemingly their only job is to protect the liar who has violated his oath and disgraced the office of the president.
This group avoids the truth, avoids facts and doesn’t listen to evidence. They are against a free press and the rule of law and for suppression of voters and all political opposition. They embrace nationalism. Congressional Republicans have become the party of fascists.
Dishonest Donnie has no concept of courage; referred to the FBI as scum; mocked Time’s person of the year, Greta Thunberg; wore his red “Keep America Great” hat to the Army-Navy game; and disparaged career patriots Marie Yovanovitch and Lisa Page. He pardoned, then entertained, a military criminal, Edward Gallagher.
By the way, Donnie’s leisure trips to play golf have, by some estimates, cost taxpayers more than $118 million. This is what happens when you put the least qualified person in a position of leadership.
Do not start the impeachment trial in the Senate without witnesses.
George Kling
Hummelstown