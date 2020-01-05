Nancy Pelosi is right. There is no reason to deliver articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate if the Senate majority leader and Senate Republicans are determined to establish trial procedures that conceal the truth and result in a rigged outcome in favor of an allegedly corrupt president.
The theologian Reinhold Niebuhr stated that the “sad duty of politics is to establish justice in a sinful world.” In an impeachment trial, U.S. senators take an oath to do impartial justice. The indispensable element of justice is truth.
There is overwhelming evidence that administration officials, including Mick Mulvaney, Michael Duffey, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and others have highly relevant evidence regarding the reasons for the suspension of military aid to Ukraine between June and September 2019. Their testimony and internal documents related to the suspension of the aid are the only way that the Senate can impartially determine truth and render justice. President Donald Trump even asserts that these witnesses would exonerate him. The only purpose served in not producing internal documents and calling relevant witnesses is to conceal the truth behind the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine at a critical time.
If Senate Republicans refuse to allow a trial that calls witnesses and obtains documents in a legitimate pursuit of truth, they will fail to live up to their oaths as U.S. senators to do impartial justice. Such a cover-up will also support Niebuhr’s assertion that “goodness, armed with power, is corrupted.”
Gregory Hand
Leola