It was humiliating to see Nancy Pelosi rip up the president’s State of the Union speech immediately after he had finished. It was like a 2-year-old not getting his or her way. Further, throughout the speech she made it quite evident she wasn’t listening. She would shuffle the pages around while President Donald Trump was speaking and even talked during the speech. I don’t think I have ever seen this type of blatant disrespect during a State of the Union.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, Pelosi as the majority leader of the House of Representatives should have shown respect to the president of the United States. She didn’t do it.
By not respecting the office of president regardless of who sits in the Oval Office, she disgraced herself by her actions throughout the speech.
To not respect those individuals who were being honored was a horrible disservice and a disgusting act of political divisiveness. As the focal point of her political party during that occasion, she should have been more stateswoman-like in her conduct. Shame on you, Nancy Pelosi!
On a purely biased note, if I could, I would impeach her for abusing her office.
Doug Dietrich
West Lampeter Township