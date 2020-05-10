Perhaps one of LNP | LancasterOnline’s more progressive readers can help me understand why Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of her progressive cohorts seemingly do not want to go back to work. I am sure so many smart people can figure out a way to be in Washington and remain safe while actually doing our work.

My son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and sister must go to work as they are in essential businesses, including one who is an emergency room nurse. Our health care workers — God bless them — are working. Our police and firefighters are working. The cashiers, truckers, fast food workers, and many others go to work, day in and day out, while I get a glimpse of Pelosi’s expensive freezer and its abundant supply of ice cream.

Please, someone tell me this is OK!

Ed Miele

Rapho Township