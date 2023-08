This is regarding The New York Times article “Town to trim its bird population,” which was published on Page A2 of the Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Am I the only one wondering why it is necessary to plan peacock vasectomies?

Why not have people who are looking for a job go hunt and collect the eggs?

There is no need to kill the males or have them undergo complicated medical procedures.

Hazel Prange

Colerain Township