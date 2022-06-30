This is in response to the June 28 letter “Pride event was ruined by protesters.”

It needs to be said that peaceful protests are protected under the U.S. Constitution. Riots are not. Freedom of speech is protected under the First Amendment.

So, the protesters at the Lititz Pride Festival were exercising their rights to speak freely. Their message may have been offensive to some folks. But freedom of speech allows different viewpoints to be expressed in a nonviolent manner. Many people forget this.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Millcreek Township

Lebanon County