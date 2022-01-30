I am writing with regard to the pandemic. To all who didn’t get the vaccination, you need to.

I did not get the vaccine and am now paying the price. In December, I ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. I am on oxygen, blood thinners and other medication. COVID-19 almost killed me.

By the time I got to the hospital, I had hours to live. I will be getting the vaccine.

It’s a struggle to breathe everyday, but with the Lord’s help, I’ll pull through. COVID-19 got me good and won the battle, but not the war.

So let’s everybody do their part and get vaccinated so that we can beat COVID-19 and go back to living normal lives.

Deb Reisinger

Columbia