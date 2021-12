A very big thank you to the lady who paid my grocery bill at the Stone Mill Giant on a recent Saturday afternoon. Please know that I already paid it forward to the Kentucky tornado relief fund. I know that my payment was not a direct benefit to a family in Lancaster but, even if it helps a Mitch McConnell voter, it’s the right thing to do. I will, however, pay it forward again, here in Lancaster.

Irving Liss

East Hempfield Township