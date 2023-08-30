The new location for Lancaster Public Library is open, and it represents quite an improvement over the old library. (I happened to love the old library, truth be told.)

However, there is one thing that I have found that is unacceptable. If you use the Christian Street parking garage to gain access to the new Lancaster Public Library, it will cost you at least $2. The elevator in the parking garage opens up right into the library.

For anyone with a disability or with trouble walking, that is an expensive trip, depending on how often you go to the library.

Sure, you can park on the street and feed the meter for less than that, but then you have to contend with the downtown traffic and cross the street multiple times to go to and from the library. There is also the possibility of falling.

Why can’t a library staffer just stamp your parking ticket for the first hour? Isn’t it enough that we have supported the library? Why must we pay at least $2 to visit it? Having to foot the parking bill is just too much to ask!

But you don’t have to foot it. There are towns all around us. You can choose another library to go to. You can request books from the Lancaster Public Library and pick them up at another library and never pay the $2 or more for parking.

Like everything else in this life, you have a choice. So, I will make the choice! I hope I’m not alone.

Katherine Swisher

Millersville