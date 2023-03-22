Much like higher education, the health care industry is rapidly transforming — from the way we schedule appointments, conduct patient visits and care, prioritize our role and, in general, care for humans.

In order to keep the art of medicine as our central focus while advancing the science behind information technology, all health care professionals must be involved. An essential part of the evolution is developing the future generations of health care professionals and shaping the future of medicine.

Finding and securing clinical placements for physician assistants, nurses and other health science fields are challenges that institutions must take on. In order for our next generation of health care professionals to comprehend the larger picture of our industry, we must collaborate and partner to provide them with opportunities to experience how things work in various environments in our field. It is also a way to showcase a variety of experiences where they may find purpose or joy, and to carve out their future career path.

As a health care mentor and champion, some of the greatest rewards are when you can see the impact you’ve had on a student gaining understanding. The “aha!” moment is magical, particularly when you know you influenced the outcome. It is likely many of us remember a particular preceptor from school and the footprint we carry forever because of that person. We must continue to pay it forward.

My hope is for all students pursuing a position in the health care industry to identify their ability to truly provide something special for their communities and, in turn, give back to the next generation of health care providers — thanks to the mentorship and guidance from those before them who gave them a chance.

Dionna Rookey

Director, physician assistant program

Elizabethtown College