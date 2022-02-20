Regarding the Feb. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Lancaster colleges seek to meet shortage of registered nurses”:

In my view, the experts interviewed missed the mark. Yes, nurses are leaving the field because of burnout, but let us not forget the biggest reason. Nurses are underpaid. To not discuss payment demonstrates the disconnect between nursing administrators (who were interviewed) and actual bedside nurses.

Travel nursing has exploded in popularity, because nurses can make a typical year’s salary in three months. When a nurse in Lancaster County makes about $35 an hour with no guarantee of safe patient ratios or even a 30-minute lunch break, having a shortage should not come as a surprise.

To protect our local nurses, I believe we need to support the unionization of nurses. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is one of the few East Coast hospitals with a nursing union, and hopefully Penn State Health’s new Lancaster site will follow.

Ultimately, this is all about caring for patients, and if we want access to the best care, we had better start paying nurses what they deserve — while their hospital CEOs make more than $1.5 million.

Even with recent legislation awarding millions in relief funds to retain nurses, I am doubtful of any real, long-term change occurring. It is time for us to empower the nurses themselves and not the corporations they work for.

Matthew Douglas

Manheim Township