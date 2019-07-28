Please, folks, read the “How They Voted” articles published weekly in Sunday LNP. You may find it upsetting. In January, I questioned why Congressman Lloyd Smucker did not vote on several very important matters the first week in January; LNP did not publish my letter because Smucker had been at a funeral.
In the May 19 Sunday LNP’s “How They Voted,” we were advised that Smucker again did not vote because he was attending his daughter’s college graduation. I submit that even when Smucker votes, one has to question if it is worthwhile because all he does is play follow the leader. (He did not even use Donald Trump’s name when discussing what he called the president’s racially motivated statements).
Smucker has a job to do. I believe his aides are doing most of the work and not a very good job as evidenced by the reply letters one receives. Despite multiple requests not to call and have phone town halls without prior notice, he persists. Please folks, read “How They Voted” and remember it in the next election.
V.L. Swayne
Penn Township