East Hempfield Township is considering an ordinance change (“Buggies in the burbs,” July 27) affecting residential and village zones!
An Amish family requested to stable two horses on a half-acre in the zones mentioned.
Also on the land will be a house, garage, barn and buggies. The horses are for transportation.
Currently, the size of land needed for this is 1 acre in an agricultural zone.
A township supervisor is quoted in LNP, “This is a transportation issue, plain and simple. We don’t regulate the amount of vehicles people own.”
Really! This is a health and well-being of horses and residents issue: 1) vehicles don’t leave manure droppings, 2) land size is inadequate, 3) one 1,000-pound horse produces almost 40 pounds of manure a day, 4) manure harbors parasites, bacteria, flies.
There’s also 5) bedding waste, 6) setbacks, 7) the smell, 8) traffic safety, etc., to deal with.
East Hempfield Township designated properties north of Route 283 to be preserved agricultural and south of 283 to be developed. Much residential and commercial development has occurred!
Now the township is considering horses in residential developments! Horses need to be in the agricultural zone.
Preserve the residential and village zones. Do thorough due diligence.
East Hempfield residents, attend all the zoning and supervisors meetings in August. A decision can be made Aug. 21.
Colleen Jacobsen
East Hempfield Township