Greg Paulson has served this community for 45 years as a tireless lawyer and public servant with a long and effective record of justice, fairness and dedication. For example, he founded the Lancaster Bar Association’s pro bono program, which provides free legal services to low-income families and victims of domestic violence. In addition, he has served as president of the Lancaster Bar Association and received the association’s highest rating.
As a victim of a violent crime himself, he understands how the legal system can either further traumatize a victim or serve as a source of healing, depending on whether and how justice is served.
I’ve known Paulson 15 years; he has the temperament and demeanor needed to be a highly regarded judge. In 2019, we have the opportunity to create a stronger, more balanced court, and to increase public trust and confidence in a legal system that has been tarnished recently in Lancaster County. That’s why I’ll be voting Paulson for judge.
Kendra Saunders
Lancaster