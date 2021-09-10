I was sorry but not surprised to read in the Sept. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline that the self-styled “patriots” who supported and/or participated in the Jan. 6 assault on our U.S. Capitol and our democracy are planning another event for later this month (“Far-right groups seem to be planning rally this month,” The Associated Press).

Before they potentially mount another attack on our nation, I recommend they read President George Washington’s definitive account of how true patriots conduct themselves, in his 1796 Farewell Address to the nation.

Washington urged Americans to beware those who sow dissent among the people to advance their own interests. He encourages us to embrace union over dissension, and, perhaps most importantly, to show our love for this country by defending and upholding the U.S. Constitution.

“Respect for its authority,” he wrote, “compliance with its laws, acquiescence in its measures, are duties enjoined by the fundamental maxims of true liberty. The basis of our political systems is the right of the people to make and to alter their constitutions of government. But the Constitution which at any time exists, till changed by an explicit and authentic act of the whole people, is sacredly obligatory upon all. The very idea of the power and right of the people to establish government presupposes the duty of every individual to obey the established government.”

Want to be a real American patriot? You can’t go wrong following the example of our first great president. Washington’s Farewell Address is easy to find online.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster