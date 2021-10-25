An apology to the young lady who was in front of me at the red light:

I am sorry I blew my horn and startled you. The way you jumped made me realize that my horn must be louder than I thought. I also did not realize you were in the middle of an important text message. You stuck your finger in the air, letting me know you just needed one second more.

I will try to be more considerate the next time the light turns green and you are texting. Patience is a virtue that I need to practice in the age of electronic communication.

William M. Corwin

East Hempfield Township