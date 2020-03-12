Regarding the March 5 article “Senate officials scrub spending history”:

I realize this is the state Senate, not the House, but this is absolutely outrageous. It’s a sign that elected officials believe that — and act as if — they are above the law (including that czar in Washington).

Hopefully there are enough “good” folks elected to initiate, and force, reform. If not, the public’s only recourse is to begin that at the polls. Unfortunately, there is too much apathy there with the “why bother” attitude.

Our Pennsylvania Legislature is grossly oversized and gets way too little (of importance) accomplished. It is past time for a change.

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township