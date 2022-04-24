In the hit movie “The Patriot,” character Benjamin Martin (played by Mel Gibson) made a sad statement that holds true to this very moment. It was a statement about going to war with England: “Why should I trade one tyrant 3,000 miles away for 3,000 truants 1 mile away?”

Look all around us, from the local level to the federal level, at the quest for power. Our officials are no better than what our forefathers fled from at the start. In fact, how many of our forefathers would do the same thing today with these people in power?

When the 22nd Amendment was passed to only allow two terms for the president, it should have been expanded to include all elected officials — two terms for each position, and then move on.

I call upon lawmakers to make this idea constitutional law, for the good of our country, if it isn’t too late already.

If you disagree as a lawmaker, you are part of the problem. My proposal would allow a person to serve two terms in any one office until that person exhausted all options for positions.

I hope the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board would endorse this proposal. Notice: I am not promoting any political party.

Jeffrey Good

East Earl Township