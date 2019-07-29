Pennsylvania has been a leader in U.S. energy production: third in coal and second in natural gas. However, this has elevated us to third in carbon dioxide emissions. We are now seeing the cost of this. Hotter summers mean more days with unsafe levels of smog pollution, which causes asthma attacks, missed school and work days, hospitalizations and even early deaths.
It was dangerous to breathe the air one out of three days in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia regions due to air pollution.
Warmer winters will likely expose us to more insect-borne diseases, such as Lyme, Zika and dengue, and pests of crops and forests, which can devastate our agriculture industry. Extreme weather events, such as polar vortexes and hurricanes, are also becoming more frequent. Do you remember the flooding last summer in the Manheim/Mount Joy area? Recent climate reports have shown that we must transition to 100% renewable energy, with a 45% emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, in order to stop the worst impacts of climate change.
Last month about 400 concerned citizens rallied in Harrisburg and lobbied our state legislators to support Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb's and Republican state Sen. Tom Killion’s bills for 100% renewable energy by 2050. We garnered support from six more legislators, bringing the total to nearly 100 bipartisan lawmakers. This transition can be done. Urge your legislators to support Senate Bill 630 and House Bill 1425.
Wayne Olson
Manheim