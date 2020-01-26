Just this past fall, a bipartisan group of state senators met and came up with proposals to resolve the school property tax problem.
One of the proposals would raise the sales and personal income taxes to promote a reduction in school property tax. The problem with this proposal is the school property tax will never go away, and the reduction would assuredly increase over a period of time.
Another proposal will increase the personal income and sales taxes to increase homestead rebates. Qualified property owners would be exempt from paying school property tax. The annual increase of school property tax would soon have the people who hadn’t qualified for the rebate paying the tax for those exempted.
The one proposal the Senate group listed is to increase the sales tax from 6% to 7% and the personal income tax from 3.07 to 4.82% and eliminate the school property tax. This proposal is House Bill/Senate Bill 76, which is the most fair and logical solution to provide the most stable way to fund the public school system and protect property owners from losing their property.
State legislators, many of whom are up for reelection this year, must remember they are working for their constituents and not for special interest groups that fund their campaigns. This is the opportunity for property owners to express their disappointment for not having their school property tax eliminated. Legislators must be able to do the work if they want the job.
Grace Strittmatter
Manheim Township