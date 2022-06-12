An open letter to all of our members of Congress:

I pray that my children and grandchildren will be spared from the slaughter and violence of a mass shooting. I bet you do, as well. I pray that you will come to the sensible and moral decision to vote for gun control measures such as expanded background checks, penalties on “straw purchases” (in which one person buys a gun for another) and a ban on AR-15-style rifles. These guns are military-grade weapons and are not needed by the general public.

There is a feeling of hopelessness in my heart — and in the hearts of my family and friends — that our country is incapable of accomplishing something that is so desperately needed to protect our citizens’ safety and well-being.

I don’t feel safe anymore in public. Our schools, shops, theaters and parks have all been violated by senseless and tragic shootings. Our children — our precious children — and loved ones are all being sacrificed for the freedom of easy access to guns.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, have all made the dramatic and beneficial decision to ban private ownership of most firearms. Can’t we do the same?

Is your seeming commitment to the National Rifle Association more important than protecting innocent lives? If so, then you have blood on your hands and I believe that you’re guilty of these crimes of senseless violence. Yes, you are.

Please look into your hearts and vote for gun control measures that will curb this insanity and protect us all.

Margie Hall

Warwick Township