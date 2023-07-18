I just read the article on the active shooter training that occurred at Manor Middle School in the Penn Manor School District (“Active shooter drill,” July 14 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am glad that the police and fire departments are taking this seriously, but I’m just sick that they have to.

American voters must help the police and America’s students by voting for legislators who will rid the country of semi-automatic rifles that are designed for military use. These are the weapons of choice of mass shooters, and there is no defense against them. There is no good reason for Americans to have them. It will not be easy to rid America of these weapons, but we must start.

When I was young, we hid under tables to protect ourselves from the atom bomb. Even then, most of us knew this was ludicrous. There is no protection from an atomic attack on a school. Fortunately, we students knew there had been no such attack on American soil and, fortunately, there has never been one.

Today, however, students are hiding under tables because these attacks by deranged people with semi-automatic weapons have, in fact, happened. Many, many times. They have real reason to be afraid.

I pray that Manor Township police and fire companies never have to enter a scene where a shooting is underway or has occurred. No one should have to deal with such carnage. But thinking and praying have not solved the problem for our students. It is well past time to do more — to finally take responsibility as the grown-ups who should be protecting our children and demand that our legislators vote for a ban on these weapons. If they are too cowardly to do this, vote them out.

If owners of these kind of semi-automatic rifles have a problem with this, we can send them our thoughts and our prayers.

Carol Shane

Millersville