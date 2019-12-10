The Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services would like to thank our U.S. House Representatives for unanimously passing House Resolution 4300. This would provide Family Unification Program vouchers immediately to foster youth who are at risk of homelessness as they transition to adulthood through the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act.
Each year, approximately 20,000 youth across the country age out of foster care. Research shows that up to one-third of young people experience homelessness during their transition from foster care to adulthood.
The council would also like to encourage U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey to follow suit by swiftly passing the companion bill, Senate Resolution 2803, so that our foster youth may be better protected with safe, secure housing options before the full rush of the holidays and wintry weather hits.
Specifically, the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act would streamline access to vouchers for public housing agencies in more communities and extend a foster youth’s voucher for up to an additional 24 months.
Pennsylvanians concerned about the well-being of all children to be equipped with the resources they need to grow into productive and successful neighbors in our communities should contact Casey and Toomey about the importance of passing Senate Resolution 2803. Since it’s already passed unanimously in a bipartisan fashion in the U.S. House, there shouldn’t be any reason to delay passage of the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act.
Terry L. Clark
Executive director and CEO
PA Council of Children,
Youth and Family Services