I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Rabbi Jack Paskoff for his powerful and elegant column in the May 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“We must address gun violence at long last”).

I only wish that I could voice my concerns over gun violence as well as Paskoff. I would add to his insightful words that the world is watching us and other countries are now issuing cautious warnings to their citizens to think twice before choosing to visit the United States.

Among the countries issuing warnings are strong allies such as the United Kingdom and Canada. Who would ever have thought that the United States would be listed as a dangerous place to visit?

I suspect there are those among us who couldn’t care less whether foreign travelers choose to visit the United States. They would be missing the point. We cannot, as a nation, point to the chaos and violence occurring in other countries as we lose more than 30,000 of our own citizens to gun violence on an annual basis.

What would we do if we lost this many soldiers in one year on the battlefield?

Tim Mackey

Lancaster