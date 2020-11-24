Some Pennsylvania Republicans are alleging that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has created chaos in our elections this year.

It seems these elected officials are falling into the same hyperbolic rhetoric that got us into this mess in the first place.

The majority of Pennsylvanians had faith in the system until the White House — the true source of chaos —and those who continue to fan the flames of righteous partisanship threw it into doubt.

If an audit and an investigation are to be done, then verifiable instances of this fraud and chaos must be presented, not simply hearsay from “concerned” citizens. And while our government officials are trying to reform our electoral system, they can talk about the blatant gerrymandering that happened in Pennsylvania in the past.

We can do better.

Bernadette Ziemba

Ephrata