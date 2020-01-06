In a Dec. 19 letter (“Democrat turned Trump supporter”), the writer asked the following question: “What has your party (Democratic) done for the American people in three long years other than trying to impeach the president?”
This is obviously a barb aimed toward the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Although the impeachment process has gained much publicity, many have ignored the fact that the House passed more than 400 bills in the last two years. Such bills have addressed important topics, including health care, civil rights, gun control, the environment, military and foreign affairs, violence against women, election interference and child abuse.
One can question the wisdom of the House’s drive to impeach President Donald Trump, but to imply that the House has done nothing but focus on the impeachment process is utterly erroneous.
The letter writer would do well to ask what has happened to the numerous bills passed by the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked most of them and they will never see the light of day as long as they sit on his desk.
That said, there’s plenty of blame to go around. Trump has rendered Congress ineffective as he intimidates Republicans who think differently than him and as he attempts to expand the powers of the executive branch. Both the House and the Senate have each refused to reach across the aisle in a constructive and consistent manner. One thing the impeachment process has demonstrated is that partisan politics at its worst is at work.
David A. Leiter
Manheim