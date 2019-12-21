While the partisan impeachment charade drones on, a significant development has gone unnoticed. Worthy of a front-page article, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s castigation of the FBI for intentionally misleading the court into issuing surveillance warrants to spy on Carter Page, without so much as an accusation of a crime, was relegated to Page A7, with less than 100 words (“Court rebukes FBI over Russia probe,” Dec. 18).
Coverage in national media was just as sparse, or nonexistent. Another example of journalistic transparency at its finest.
As former FBI leaders downplay the inspector general’s scathing report, the chief FISA judge pledged to get to the bottom of their malfeasance.
Lest we forget, the president and members of his campaign team have been targets of the opposition party since before his inauguration. This illustrates the very definition of witch hunt, the very thing our Founding Fathers warned us about.
The framers of our Constitution sought to prevent a partisan inquisition like this, which would lead to the removal of a sitting president based on hearsay, innuendo and assumption. They actually provided us with a framework for impeachment under which the full House could decide to impeach only for high crimes and misdemeanors. A jury of senators, currently including potentially several rival candidates for the presidency, would vote to uphold or overturn the House’s charges. Can you say conflict of interest? This Senate trial presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court would require a two-thirds majority to convict. May God bless America.
Woody Gingrich
Lancaster Township