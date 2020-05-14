One of the things that concerns me most about the Sunday letter from Lancaster County Republican elected officials stating that they will move the county — against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders — this week from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase is my suspicion that our unfortunate partisan divide is going to cost us now. I do not have confidence that the thinking has been careful and clear.

For instance, there are some questions, such as the ones in the May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Questions”) that I feel should be examined thoroughly. Why did the elected officials not consult with local health officials about their intentions to go to the “yellow” phase? What can they do about that now?

The officials say all nursing homes residents and staff will be tested. Do they have the systems and supplies to institute this by Friday? How often will testing occur? Who will be the substitute staffers for anyone at these facilities who must be quarantined? Who will be watching the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county to give early warning of any problems? Who will decide how many cases is too many?

I am disappointed that apparently no Democratic officials were part of this process. I think we need a diversity of viewpoints and experiences and all hands on deck.

Republican officials: You are determined to revolt, it seems. But please look carefully at what you are doing and how you are doing it.

Wolf is not the enemy. The virus is the enemy.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township