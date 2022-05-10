The May 5 LNP | LancasterOnline front-page article “Survey: Voting unease growing” is easily explained. Increasingly, Republicans have put their partisan concerns ahead of all else. Their stance on Act 77, which enabled no-excuse mail-in voting, is no different.

In 2019, Pennsylvania Republicans were concerned about then-President Donald Trump’s “electability” being a drag on other Republican candidates. Accordingly, they proposed eliminating the “straight-party ticket” voting option as a way to protect Trump’s reelection and statewide Republican candidates. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf proposed some election modernization, and the bipartisan Act 77 was born.

As LNP | LancasterOnline stated in its Feb. 6 editorial, “The state House Republican Caucus website was almost giddy in its characterization of this ‘Historic Election Reform.’ ” Republicans felt assured that Trump would win Pennsylvania in his reelection bid.

What happened? Simply: Trump lost! It seems that, regarding Act 77, Republicans “were for it before they were against it!” Sadly, for purely partisan reasons, they no longer need the changes of Act 77 and now fiercely demagogue mail-in voting.

As a voter and former judge of elections, I have complete confidence in our voting systems, including Act 77, and our hardworking election workers at the county and precinct levels. I also trust the voters, something Pennsylvania Republicans are apparently unable to do!

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy