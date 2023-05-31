The current debt limit charade has, as expected, generated numerous stories about federal government spending. We read that it is unsustainable, out of control and wasteful. And, indeed, these descriptors are totally accurate.

Further, based on polls, the American people are generally in agreement that spending needs to be cut. Yet, alas, it never is! We the people might wonder why.

The answer is very simple: It’s because of we the people.

The truth is, neither major party is serious about cutting spending. Again, you might ask why. And again, the answer is simple — each party wants power. In America, to get power you need to win elections. And again, it is we the people (voters).

In April 2013, then-U.S. House Speaker John Boehner had a warm, fuzzy discussion about a potential chained consumer price index. In brief, it would have slowed down increases in Social Security payments. No actual cuts.

Then, Republican Congressman Greg Walden, who was in charge of keeping the GOP in control of the U.S. House, basically said, “Over my dead body!” These two guys were friends. Boehner had picked Walden for the job.

Guess what? The chained consumer price index didn’t happen. Why? Because the Democrats would have pummeled the House Republicans with unmitigated glee. Cutting seniors’ benefits? The nerve!

Walden, the political guy, prevailed over his boss, the policy guy who wanted to slow down spending. Why? To keep the House in GOP hands.

Keeping power is always more important than doing what is good for America. Keeping power is winning elections. We the people do the voting. See a pattern?

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township