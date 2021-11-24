Regarding the Nov. 17 letter in LNP about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker not voting for the infrastructure bill (“Smucker did the right thing”):

So, if I’m understanding this correctly, the writer thinks that because a president’s approval ratings have fallen temporarily, he should not be able to get anything passed during his administration. And it doesn’t matter, according to the writer, if the bill is good for the entire country. And it doesn’t matter if that president won the election by making that very same promise. The writer seems to believe that this president now should be denied any passage of his agenda.

In my view, that’s the same kind of stupidity that got us into this gridlocked position in the first place. If the parties had worked together under past presidents, we might not have bridges and roads in disrepair. Now we need to play catch-up to fix the problems.

I don’t care who is president or what their ratings are. Our representatives from both parties need to stop bickering and start doing what is right for the whole country — not just their little corner of it.

I wasn’t around during the Dwight Eisenhower era. But I’m glad those politicians had the foresight to see we needed a national roads.

I certainly am not a fan of the “do nothing” traitor, former President Donald Trump. But if he would have gotten an infrastructure plan through, I would have given him credit. Of course, I always knew a lying loser like Trump couldn’t get anything done.

As for Smucker, in my view he’s another traitor and Trump crony who would seemingly rather set us back 75 years than step up and do the right thing. Like traitor Trump, Smucker has got to go.

John J. Alcorn

Mount Joy