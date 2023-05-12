As both Democrats and Republicans approach an early June deadline in the debt ceiling crisis, both sides seem more entrenched than ever.

Certainly both sides have logical positions. Spending is indeed out of control, and we must honor prior commitments on legislatively approved spending.

Now, here’s my issue. No one — neither Republicans nor Democrats — can even begin to anticipate what the dire consequences of a default might be, because it’s never happened before! There is no prior experience, no map to outcomes. There is just chaos and uncertainty.

The longer both sides cling to purely ideological thinking, the more likely a catastrophic outcome becomes.

Is it then possible that both sides are right and both sides are wrong at the same time?

Governance requires compromise and, without it, the result is gridlock and stagnation. To me, it is irrelevant who is right or wrong. We citizens pay them — the president and congressional leaders alike — to legislate and compromise.

If they’re unable to do just that, then both parties should be voted out at the earliest possible moment!

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook, Chester County