This letter is to those who want to delete the Electoral College from the Constitution. I realize civics and our government are no longer subjects emphasized in many public schools. The founders of our nation formed it as a republic. We are not a democracy. It is a democratic form of government, but we are not a democracy. Neither is there the dictatorship of the majority. That is part of the rationale for our form of government.
If you want to remove the Electoral College, you must begin with the Constitution. In it, the Electoral College is covered in Article 2. In Article 5, there are the rules for passing an amendment through the states for an amendment to pass and become part of the Constitution. If you decide to pass an amendment eliminating the Electoral College, you must have great patience. It takes a very long time to achieve that goal. And you may never be successful.
Robert L. Wichterman
Manheim Township