I am outraged that Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons used his position to threaten our local hospitals based on his views on reproductive health care.

Not only is Parsons out of step with the majority of his constituents — most Pennsylvanians want access to abortion to remain legal — but I believe that his veiled threats also endanger our community.

I survived breast cancer twice due to early diagnosis and state-of-the-art treatments provided by local hospitals. How might the outcome have been different if Parsons followed through with his threat to “reevaluate” the county’s relationship with our local hospitals? What might happen to our neighbors who rely on county-funded health care programs?

Parsons’ seeming insistence that his personal beliefs take precedence over the well-being of our community threatens our health and our freedom.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania. In a democracy, we do not allow our politicians to use their position and power to impose their beliefs on their constituents. Commissioner Parsons’ duty is to serve his constituents — not diminish the services we all need.

Cathy Walker

Lancaster Township