The Feb. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Ripped off on Valentine’s Day” spoke to me on the two issues it raised.

First, as a person who does not use my phone to pay for things, I am truly upset that the city has seen fit to eliminate coin-operated parking meters.

Second, to be giving tickets at one of the few coin-operated meters that still remain on a day like Valentine’s Day seems a bit mean-spirited.

I used to go downtown regularly to shop, visit galleries and go to Lancaster Central Market, especially on Saturdays, when the city encouraged downtown visitors by not ticketing. I would also visit on other days, knowing I could easily park at metered parking — albeit at an exorbitant rate. (I was in Marietta recently, and the meters there give you two hours for a quarter!)

Lancaster city seems to be actively discouraging those who eschew or perhaps can’t afford the latest technology from coming downtown — with the added disincentive of being mean-spirited in ticketing on what could be select days of amnesty.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster