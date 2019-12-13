It’s amazing how many able-bodied people go to sporting events and use handicapped-accessible parking spaces. I see whole families running toward gates to get in line. I see many teens parking in wheelchair-accessible spaces without care. I can’t walk well and use a walker; sometimes I’m not able to park. I’ve asked at Lancaster Barnstormers and Hershey Bears games if sometimes credentials could be checked and was told police weren’t interested in stopping this form of abuse toward us people with disabilities.
It doesn’t need to be checked always, just occasionally. I think the threat of being caught, never knowing when the checks are going to happen, would be enough of a deterrent.
Is it too much to ask for help one or two hours a week — for the seniors, disabled veterans and other legitimately disabled people like me to have police protection?
Why have marked parking for us at all then?
Robert Prince
Manheim