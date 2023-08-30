Libraries are an important resource to a city, and I am proud to have the Lancaster Public Library in Lancaster.

I write to complain, point out and speak out about the lack for free parking for the new downtown library. While parking was not free at the old site, one could drop off a book — be in and out — and not pay. I never got the impression that the lot, hidden away in the back, got much coverage from the meter monitors.

Now, just to return a book at Lancaster Public Library, there is a $2 parking fee. Staying longer to look for books can add up, and that is a lot of money to someone with meager means.

The library historically has been a free resource to a city to foster community; support families with children by providing a place to read and learn; and give space those without Wi-Fi connection to stay in touch with others and the world.

Charging for parking inhibits this access and is an obstacle to what a library hopes to accomplish. Charging for parking takes the “free” out of a free library system. Ultimately, this will diminish the library’s reach to those it most hopes to serve.

I hope that Lancaster Parking Authority Director Larry Cohen will do some creative thinking regarding how to solve this important problem.

Tina Davidson

Lancaster Township