A Comcast employee moved into my neighborhood, and he parks his Comcast truck there seven days a week, holidays included.

I’ve requested that it be parked at a Comcast facility — which I believe is a reasonable request. I have talked to five Comcast managers, and all of them had same response — no.

Their uncompromising arrogance shocked me. It is not, in my view, a very community-friendly corporation. One reason they cited was that, in the case of a hurricane, equipment has to be spread out.

Maybe it’s time to do to Comcast what was done to the Bell System in the early 1980s — break it up.

Tony Carter

Millersville