The most heartbreaking thing is to see litter all over a park. I am not even talking about trivial things like paper scraps that you might drop and not notice. I’ve seen pizza boxes, sandwich wrappers and bunches of water bottles left behind. It is absurd that our parks have litter in them. All of us learned how to clean up after ourselves in kindergarten and some even in preschool!

Just a reminder to people who go to parks: Most parks have a “carry-in, carry-out” policy. This means if you bring it in, then you take it out.

Even in parks that have trash cans, I often see trash and litter on the ground, on playground equipment, on tables and even on basketball courts. The worst part is when I see litter within 5 to 10 feet of a trash can. That is just laziness.

I hope this letter serves as a reminder to take care of our parks by throwing away your trash and not littering. We are lucky to have so many parks in our area. If we all do our part, we can keep our parks enjoyable for all who go to them.

Ben Doumaux

Grade 8

Boy Scout Troop 99, Lititz