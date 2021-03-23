Having just received my first COVID-19 vaccination shot, I felt the need to share my experience. I was skeptical about the Park City Center location and had heard complaints about the carpeting, etc.

My time between applying for an appointment and being scheduled was a few days. The confirmation came, my time and date were approved and I was set.

I got to Park City Center in 15 minutes and found ample parking, plus several young men who were friendly and helped me find the right entrance. Several of us got into one line, then a friendly man came and told us that if we moved to another entrance a few feet away, that line was moving right along.

I was ushered to another friendly person taking temperatures, and then directed to a young lady who checked who I was and confirmed my appointment time. The wait time was good and I moved at a decent pace.

Staff and volunteers were dressed in blue shirts and led us to our seats. The injection took only a few seconds! Then a wait time of 15 minutes to make sure I was OK.

The building inside was well-lit and well-staffed with friendly faces. As for the carpeting, it was quiet and the staff, nurses and volunteers needed the carpeting — after all, they were on their feet during their shift.

The room was huge, and I was so impressed with the organization. Hats off to the folks who put this site together and those who worked to make the experience pleasant, even though it involved an injection!

Linda D. Nauman

West Earl Township